Objective. Transparent. Trusted.
Spend Matters is now part of The Hackett Group® Solution Intelligence. Our independent, data-backed vendor evaluation remains at the core of our work – now strengthened by deep enterprise performance insight to help leaders evaluate technology and service vendors with greater confidence.
Confidence for Buyers. Advantage for Providers.
The Hackett Group® Solution Intelligence provides independent analysis – combining SolutionMap vendor comparisons, the Vendor Directory and implementation insights grounded in real enterprise performance data – to help buyers build confident shortlists while enabling providers to showcase their capabilities.
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Independent Insight. Real Enterprise Context.
The Hackett Group® Solution Intelligence combines objective vendor
evaluation with enterprise performance insight to help buyers and vendors
navigate the procurement technology landscape with confidence.